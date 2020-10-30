Four dead as quake topples buildings in Izmir, Turkey; no injuries reported at US military facility

Rescue workers and local people try to save residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

An earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least four people and sent buildings crumbling to the ground in the Turkish city of Izmir, which hosts a U.S. military base and a NATO command.

“Four of our citizens lost their lives in the earthquake in Izmir,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. “A total of 120 citizens were affected by the earthquake.”

Three people were pulled from the rubble of a building in the city, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported. Damage was also reported to buildings and the road network on the Greek island of Samos, where the director of the hospital said four people were treated for light injuries, The Associated Press reported.

There were no reports of injuries to U.S. personnel based at Izmir Air Station, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa said.

The Air Force’s 425th Air Base Squadron, which is part of the 39th Air Base Wing, headquartered about 500 miles to the east at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, is based at the air station. It is also home to NATO’s Allied Land Command and the alliance’s communications and information agency.

The 39th Air Base Wing said all of its personnel had been accounted for and there were no known injuries or deaths.

“Our number one priority is to ensure members of the 425th Air Base Squadron remain safe and cared for through the aftermath of these events,” Col. John Creel, 39th Air Base Wing commander, said in a statement Friday. “We know their families are worried, and that a number of our Turkish hosts have also been severely impacted.

“As the situation unfolds, we will support and equip our unit with the tools they need to pull through this together.”

The earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 10.3 miles and registered at 6.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said. Search and rescue teams have been sent to Izmir, the emergency authority said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the quake’s magnitude at 6.9 and put the epicenter eight miles north of Samos, while the U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ.

Multiple aftershocks struck the region in the hours after the quake.

About 20 buildings collapsed in Izmir, the third largest city in Turkey with a population of about 4.5 million residents, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN.

Six buildings were destroyed in the city, Turkey’s interior minister tweeted. There were small cracks in some buildings in six other provinces, he said.

Rescue efforts were underway to recover people trapped under the wreckage, said environment and urban planning minister Murat Kurum.

Videos posted on Twitter showed flooding in the immediate aftermath of the quake in Izmir’s Seferhisar district. Turkish officials and broadcasters called on people to stay off the streets after reports of traffic congestion.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to start rescue efforts. Turkish media showed at least one woman being helped from the rubble of a collapsed building. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

The earthquake was felt in Istanbul, in Bulgaria, across the eastern Greek islands and as far away as the Greek capital, Athens, media reports said. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey’s largest.

A tsunami warning was issued, with residents of the Samos area told to stay away from the coastline. Water rose above the dock in the main harbor of Samos and flooded the streets.

Residents have also been told to stay away from buildings, as aftershocks continued to rattle the area.

AP’s Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul and Elena Becatoros reported from Athens. Amer Cohadzic in Sarajevo, Bosnia, as well as Stars and Stripes reporters Chad Garland and Jennifer H. Svan, contributed.

