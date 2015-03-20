For Syrian victims, the path to justice runs through Europe

BERLIN — After his arrest and torture by the government of Bashar Assad, dissident Khaled Rawas slipped out of Syria pledging to continue the fight. On Wednesday, he did just that — joining a landmark legal complaint in Germany seeking something that has long proved elusive for the victims of the Syrian civil war.

Justice.

As dissidents, victims' families and human rights activists begin to lose hope in a toppling of the Syrian government — as well as in the will of international bodies to hold the Syrian government accountable for alleged war crimes — they are increasingly pursuing their own justice through criminal suits in domestic European courts.

By doing so, they are gambling on the notion of universal jurisdiction — arguing that war crimes have no geographic boundaries. They argue that countries such as Germany — with broad laws covering torture and genocide — are ideal venues to launch such legal attacks.

"Our fear is that they're going to get away with it, that the international community is going to look the other way," Rawas said. "I don't want revenge. But for what was done, for what is still being done, we have to have justice."

Now 29 and living as a refugee in Germany, Rawas joined six other plaintiffs, including his wife, in filing the complaint against six senior Assad regime officials who they claim were directly involved in systematic torture. At the very least, the plaintiffs and the human rights lawyers backing them are seeking international arrest warrants similar to the one that led the British to detain former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet on behalf of a Spanish judge in the 1990s.

Between March 2011 and December 2015, at least 17,723 people have died in Syrian government detention, according to Amnesty International, and thousands of other dissidents have been brutally tortured. Yet, while there have been international condemnations of the Assad government, there have been virtually no successful international efforts to prosecute it for war crimes.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which has prosecuted war crimes elsewhere, is unable to accept cases from Syria because the country is not a signatory to the court. To investigate, the ICC would need the approval of the United Nations Security Council — a move Russia has blocked with its veto power.

So human rights lawyers, activists and victims have been looking for alternatives — with the case filed this week in Germany only the latest example. It is at least the fourth to be filed in Europe and comes on the heels of similar legal action in Spain, France and Germany.

The case, which was filed with the aid of the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), is also somewhat novel, however. At least one other complaint has named Assad himself — something seen as problematic by legal scholars, given the precedent for legal immunity offered to heads of state. Other cases have relied on secondhand accounts of war crimes by human rights groups.

In contrast, the complaint filed Wednesday involves Syrian refugees living in Germany who claim to have been directly victimized. Rather than go after Assad himself, the complaint takes a narrower approach — naming senior intelligence and military officials who may not be covered by international laws granting sovereign immunity to a head of state.

"We are optimistic that this approach is going to get results," said Wolfgang Kaleck, general-secretary of the EECHR

Yet the path to justice in domestic courts faces formidable obstacles. In Germany's legal system, a case cannot proceed unless prosecutors deem it worthy. And they have generally been loath to take up crusading cases involving distant lands. Legal experts here say there are only two recent cases in which universal jurisdiction has been successfully invoked to prosecute war crimes — and in both cases, the suspects were present on German soil.

Perhaps Europe's most advanced case against senior members of the Syrian regime, however, is being considered in Spain. The plaintiff — a woman with Spanish nationality — alleges that her brother in Syria was detained, tortured and executed in 2013 at a Syrian government detention center.

The Spanish case emerged after the woman spotted her bother's face among a horrific tableau of more than 50,000 postmortem photographs, which were taken at Syrian military hospitals between 2011 and mid-2013. They were smuggled out of Syria by a military-police photographer later code-named Caesar. Activists working with him had posted the images on Facebook with the aim of creating a database that could aid in legal cases.

Spanish courts have a reputation for reaching far and wide — with the most spectacular case being the 1998 arrest of Pinochet in Britain on a warrant issued by a Spanish judge, Baltasar Garzón. But in 2014, Spanish politicians passed a bill curbing the power of its judges to serve as enforcers of international law.

Nevertheless, the fact that the plaintiff in the case is Spanish has offered some hope that the courts may decide to act. It singles out nine high-ranking members of the Syrian intelligence apparatus as responsible for "state terrorism" and hence, also for the death of the Spanish national's brother.

"Our aim is to have the suspects extradited to Spain," said Toby Cadman, a British lawyer involved in the case. "As soon as an arrest warrant is issued, it will be possible to arrest them anywhere in Europe if they leave Syria."

Although perhaps still legal long shots, the piling up of criminal cases against the Assad government in Germany has offered some hope for victims. It has also proved cathartic for people such as Rawas.

In 2011, he recalled, he was studying mechanical engineering in Damascus when he joined the initial uprising against the Syrian government as an organizer for the student opposition. After his first arrest in March of that year, he said, he was held for 10 days, severely beaten and sodomized with a pipe.

Things became much worse in December, when he was arrested again and taken to the dreaded 215 detention center. Run by Syria's military intelligence agency and known as the "Branch of Death," the center was the source of more than 3,500 of the bodies photographed in the Caesar database. Limbs on bodies had been beaten and burned. In some cases, prisoners' eyes were gouged out.

Rawas said that rows of agents were lined up along the six flights of stairs leading to the facility, all beating beating the prisoners as they were led up. He recalled being beaten in the same room as two other inmates who had it much worse. He was assaulted with a pipe, while the spiked sticks were used on the other men.

"They ripped pieces of skin and flesh off of them which each hit," he said. "Even now, I can't get the screams out of my head."

Torture inside the facility is systematic, according to war-crimes investigators. Female prisoners have reported being raped by guards, and cells are so crowded that prisoners stand and sleep in shifts. Rawas said he was kept with 30 other prisoners in a 13-by-6.5-foot cell.

During one of the many beatings, he remembered focusing like the engineer he was on the instrument of his pain.

"The agent was hitting me with a plastic pipe, made of PVC," he said. "He just kept hitting me. He wouldn't stop. So I started thinking about the material. About its chemistry. Anything but the pain."

"You can't understand what these people have done, are still doing," he said. "We need to do something. Anything. I hope this case succeeds."

Noack reported from London. Louisa Loveluck in Istanbul contributed to this report.

