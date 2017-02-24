First Czech sentenced for attempt to join Islamic State
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 24, 2017
PRAGUE — A court in the Czech Republic has convicted a Czech man of an attempt to join the Islamic State militants in Syria and sentenced him to three years and three months in prison.
The regional court in the western city of Plzen issued the verdict on Friday and also ordered Jan Silovsky to undergo psychiatric treatment.
The 22-year-old Silovsky became the first Czech indicted for such a crime. He pleaded guilty and expressed regret.
Silovsky was arrested last year in Turkey at the Istanbul international airport and sent back to the Czech Republic by Turkish authorities.
He appealed the sentence.
During the trial, he said he converted to Islam about four years ago.
