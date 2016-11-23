Finland's defense minister worried by tensions in Baltic Sea

HELSINKI — Finland's defense minister says he does not see the recent deployment of Russian missiles in the Baltic region as a direct threat but warns that a negative spiral of actions and counter-actions could cause "something to happen, even if only accidentally."

In an interview Wednesday with Finnish MTV3 News, Jussi Niinisto said that similar movements of missiles had occurred before and that countries watched such actions closely.

"We naturally support detente. And we practice an active policy of stability," Niinisto said. "We'd like to see the military situation calm down in the Baltic Sea rather than escalate."

Niinisto said Russia could potentially threaten the small Nordic country, which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with its eastern neighbor, but that he had seen so such inclination among the Russian leadership.

