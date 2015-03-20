Finding Cpl. Armstrong -- WWII fighter's story finally comes to light

In the waning months of World War II, a U.S. Army Air Corps C-47 transport plane on a mission near the Holland-Germany border was shot down by anti-aircraft fire.

Cpl. William Armstrong of San Angelo, Texas, and three other crew members were on board the plane, which crashed in flames into a field near the Dutch hamlet of Kleyen, just north of the town of Kraneburg, Germany.

The co-pilot, 2nd Lt. Burton Squires, was severely injured and began dragging himself from the fiery wreckage when he heard blood-curdling screams. He looked back to see his fellow crew members engulfed in flames -- the last thing he reported seeing before passing out.

For decades the Armstrong kin believed the official military story, that their forebear, Cpl. Armstrong, died in the crash. It was 72 years before the family learned the truth.

"For years that was the story we were told -- that our grandfather's plane had crashed along the Dutch, German, Belgium borderline," said William Armstrong III, 60. "Our grandfather and three other men in the plane had died in the crash."

That story began to unravel in early September 2016, when a stranger left Armstrong's grandchildren a mysterious phone message: "Call me if you would like to learn more about your grandfather."

It was William Armstrong III who responded to the message, which came from Chuck Hobbs, a veterinarian in Stockdale, Texas, connected to a Dutch group that for decades has helped track down the families of missing military personnel from World War II. Armstrong called the group.

"I spoke to a man named Marco Cillessen who said he lived in the Netherlands," Armstrong said. "We made small talk for almost an hour -- I had almost forgotten why we had called -- when Marco said, 'You already know a lot about your grandfather. Would you like to know the truth about what happened to him?' "

The truth

It was Sept. 17, 1944, when Cpl. Armstrong -- a radio operator -- and his crew flew a group of 16 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne to a drop zone near the Dutch town of Groesbeek in German-held territory as part of Operation Market Garden. After they dropped the paratroopers, the plane was shot down by the German military, said Cillessen, who for the past 40 years has dedicated his life to investigating the unknown identifies of the many men killed during the war. The goal is to help bring closure for families who have never known how or when their loved ones died. Of the 400,000 Americans killed in World War II, 73,000 remain unaccounted for, according to the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Armstrong, Cillessen explained during a recent phone interview, had actually parachuted out of the burning aircraft, along with Sgt. George Harrison, before it crashed.

According to witness accounts and written records, German soldiers almost immediately captured Armstrong and Harrison and marched them into the German town of Kranenburg. A group of German villagers and a few Dutch people gathered around the prisoners, who were to be relocated to a prison camp.

A drunken Nazi S.A. officer came out of Kranenburg City Hall, walked over to the prisoners and without a word shot Armstrong and Harrison in the head, Cillessen said. The German soldiers threw the bodies over some hedges that surrounded a house belonging to a German doctor. The doctor rushed out to provide medical treatment to save the men's lives, but the German soldiers threatened to kill him; only the desperate pleas from the doctor's wife prompted the soldiers to spare him -- if he agreed to let the Americans die.

The stunned and angry witnesses, which included a 17-year-old German named Annemarie Broekmann, demanded that the German officer be tried for the murder of Armstrong and Harrison, but the military relocated him instead, Cillessen said. The villagers renewed their protest after the war, and thanks in large part to the testimony of Broekmann, the officer was tried in the Allied Court of Justice Dachau Trials, found guilty and hanged in a prison in Landsberg.

For decades, the identities and true fate of Armstrong and Harrison were mired in confusion, Cillessen said. The villagers had no idea who the two soldiers were, and on the other side of the Atlantic, Armstrong's family never knew the true story of his death.

Investigators initially discovered four badly burned bodies in the plane's wreckage, according to U.S. military reports. Forensic tests later revealed that two of the dead were actually not members of the flight crew -- they were German infantry soldiers who, incredibly, had been killed on the ground when the plane crashed on top of them, Cillessen said.

The remains of Armstrong and Harrison were initially buried on the Catholic Cemetery of Kranenburg before being relocated a couple of years later. In 1950, Armstrong was reburied at the Temporary Ardennes Cemetery, a U.S. cemetery created for American servicemen who died in Europe.

The two servicemen were identified by U.S. military authorities around 1949. Armstrong was buried under a marker in Ardennes, and Harrison's remains were shipped to Ohio.

The identification, however, was not shared with the villagers where the men had died, and the murder of the two unknown men continued to have a huge emotional impact on the community, Cillessen said.

"In Europe people understand the importance of keeping memories alive," he said. "That's why the monument in Kranenburg was created to honor Armstrong and Harrison."

Discoveries

For 72 years, hundreds of residents near the border annually have visited the memorial to pay their respects to the two soldiers. And until 2016, the names of the soldiers were a mystery.

The people in these European towns knew part of the story, and the U.S military knew another part of the story, but nobody had ever shared that information so that the complete story could be told, Cillessen said.

The pieces of the puzzle came together last year while Cillessen and Gerrie Franken, another volunteer researcher who joined Cillessen's organization, the Airborne Friends of Groesbeek, stumbled upon some clues while working on another case.

The men were able to obtain records from the Pentagon's MIA/POW Repatriation Department and learned the names of Armstrong and Harrison. Looking at the records of where the plane crashed in 1944 and eyewitness accounts, they mystery of the unknown airmen was finally solved.

"The question for us then was, what should we do with this information?" said Cillissen, who admits he was nervous about contacting the Armstrong family. "It's difficult to call people. It's not an easy conversation. Especially in this situation, when the men were murdered.

"We had a lot of thoughts about it, but realized that people are entitled to the truth."

Finding peace

The new details stunned the family, said William Armstrong III.

"There were so many emotions," he said. "At first I was taken aback, but intensely interested -- what in the world?"

The most profound effect was on William Armstrong II, his family said.

Armstrong II was 7 years old when Military Police arrived at the family's home in San Angelo to inform them that his father, at the age of 34, had died. Before they departed, they handed the son a tightly folded flag in honor of his father. It would be the last time Armstrong II would acknowledge that his father was ever in the military, the family says.

"Several years ago my sister Penny and I wanted to take an ad out in the newspaper for Veterans Day," said Armstrong III. "We planned to frame it and present it to dad. He was very angry when we told him about the idea."

Their father's response: "Absolutely not. My father was not a veteran. He wasn't a veteran. Veterans come back home alive to their families."

For many decades his father had been bottling up his grief, anger and frustration, his son William Armstrong III said. After the elder Armstrong joined the military, his wife abandoned his children -- who were taken in and raised by two aunts.

With less than two weeks to prepare, Armstrong III's sister Penny Moore and his son Blair Armstrong traveled to Kranenburg last September to participate in the annual memorial for Armstrong and Harrison. Although the men were killed on Sept. 17, the memorial was held Sept. 18, which was a Sunday, the day of the week when the 1944 crash occurred.

During their visit Cillessen and Franken also took Penny and Blair to the plane crash site, which is now a cornfield. They also visited the site where Cpl. Armstrong was slain by the German S.A. officer.

"It felt overwhelming at first," said Blair Armstrong, referring to his arrival in Europe. "We were just trying to process all of it.

"Hundreds of people attended the memorial, including Annermarie Broekmann, who is now in her 90s. Seeing so many people there, the significance started to dawn on me. My great-grandfather was a part of history, he was a hero, and all these people have been keeping his memory alive."

During the four-day trip, Blair Armstrong, 29, constantly sent photos and emails describing the events back to his father and grandfather, who weren't able to make the trip. William Armstrong II greeted each photo, each word as if they were precious treasures.

"After my dad learned about how his father died and the annual memorial, you could see a change come over him," his son Armstrong II said. "In fact he was the one who suggested that his father's story needed to be told."

More family members plan to make the trip to Germany this September, including William Armstrong II. The new revelations hurt at first, but they also inspired the Armstrong family.

The fact that so many strangers across the world -- French, Dutch, Belgian and German -- all came together to honor the elder Armstrong is heartwarming, Armstrong III said. Cillessen's all-volunteer organization doesn't just help Americans; it help families of all nationalities locate and learn more about their loved ones who were killed in war.

"It helps restore my faith in humanity," Armstrong III said. "If this were just a story about soldiers dying in a plane crash, it would be an empty story. If this were just a story about murder, it would be an empty story. God used my grandfather in a very special way. The fact that there is an organization out there helping people across the world ... This is ultimately a story about reconciliation and peace."

(c) 2017 the San Angelo Standard-Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.