Farmer tractor protest may cause traffic buildup near US bases in Kaiserslautern

A protest by farmers on tractors is expected to slow Kaiserslautern traffic in areas near U.S. bases on Feb. 9, 2021. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Von-Miller-Strasse, about a mile north of Pulaski Barracks in Einsiedlerhof, then head to Opel Circle near the gate to Rhine Ordnance Barracks.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Von-Miller-Strasse, about a mile north of Pulaski Barracks in Einsiedlerhof, Kaiserslautern police spokeswoman Christiane Lautenschlaeger said Monday.

The tractor convoy will head to Opel Circle, near the Army’s Rhine Ordnance Barracks. From there, they’ll drive to Pariser Strasse, Mainzer Strasse, Hilgardring and Lauterstrasse, before ending at Merkurstrasse.

The farmers are protesting a bill in the German parliament that would ban certain agricultural pesticides.

It was unclear when the protest would wrap up, police said Monday.

