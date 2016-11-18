Ex-CIA agent loses latest Italy extradition appeal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 18, 2016
LISBON, Portugal — A former CIA agent has lost another appeal in her ongoing fight to avoid being sent from Portugal to Italy, where she has to serve a prison sentence for her alleged part in a U.S. program that involved kidnapping terror suspects for interrogation.
The Portuguese Supreme Court has rejected Sabrina de Sousa's latest extradition appeal. De Sousa said on Friday she may lodge another appeal with the country's Constitutional Court.
De Sousa was among 26 Americans convicted for the abduction of Osama Moustafa Hassan Nasr, also known as Abu Omar, in Milan in 2003. It was carried out under the CIA's "extraordinary renditions" program.
De Sousa, who was arrested in Lisbon on a European arrest warrant a year ago, insists she wasn't involved.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
World War II Memorial defaced in apparent pipeline protest
Asia congratulates Trump while worrying about change
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near California voting site
North Korea calls Obama administration ‘total failure’ ahead of US election
Land-swap deal reached for THAAD battery site in S. Korea
Soldier battling PTSD reported he wanted to hurt his commanders. They disciplined him.