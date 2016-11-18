Ex-CIA agent loses latest Italy extradition appeal

LISBON, Portugal — A former CIA agent has lost another appeal in her ongoing fight to avoid being sent from Portugal to Italy, where she has to serve a prison sentence for her alleged part in a U.S. program that involved kidnapping terror suspects for interrogation.

The Portuguese Supreme Court has rejected Sabrina de Sousa's latest extradition appeal. De Sousa said on Friday she may lodge another appeal with the country's Constitutional Court.

De Sousa was among 26 Americans convicted for the abduction of Osama Moustafa Hassan Nasr, also known as Abu Omar, in Milan in 2003. It was carried out under the CIA's "extraordinary renditions" program.

De Sousa, who was arrested in Lisbon on a European arrest warrant a year ago, insists she wasn't involved.

