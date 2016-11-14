EU struggles for common stance over Turkey rights crackdown
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 14, 2016
European Union foreign ministers are trying to reach a common stance on Turkey over the government crackdown on political opponents and the media.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she and the ministers would strive Monday for "a common, united position on developments in Turkey."
Turkey and the EU have been locked in a war of words over Ankara's commitment to democracy and rule of law in the wake of the failed coup in the country in July.
EU officials say it's time for Ankara to say whether it really wants to join, but Mogherini said the future of membership wouldn't be on the table at Monday's talks in Brussels.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday suggested holding a referendum on the future of the membership bid. Addressing a group of farmers, Erdogan said: "Let's wait in patience until the end of the year and then go to the people."
He was responding to reports that the European Parliament's president said Turkey could face economic sanctions in response to the country's increased crackdown on opposition voices. Erdogan also accused the EU of not keeping its promises and of supporting the outlawed Kurdish militants.
___
Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed to this report.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center, speaks with, from left, Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Danish Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. EU foreign ministers meet Monday to discuss strained ties with Turkey and trans-Atlantic ties after the U.S. election results.
Virginia Mayo/AP
