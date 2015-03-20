EU official says relations with US will be 'pragmatic'

Europe will have a "more pragmatic and transactional relationship" with the United States under President Donald Trump, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday after meetings with Trump's senior foreign policy advisers.

Trump has been dismissive of the European Union and cheered Britain's vote to leave the bloc, and it is not clear how the new administration will approach partnership with the EU on a host of international issues, including sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Mideast peace and the international nuclear deal with Iran.

"We want to work together with as many of the common issues as possible," said Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief. "But we will do it on the basis of our values and our interests."

That is a departure from the usual hand-in-hand approach to world problems voiced by U.S. and European diplomats, and reflects caution and some standoffishness on both sides.

Mogherini met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, national security adviser Michael Flynn and White House adviser Jared Kushner, as well as with lawmakers.

On Iran, Mogherini said she is confident that the United States does not plan any sudden changes to the international nuclear compact she helped to negotiate.

"I was reassured by what I heard in the meetings on the intention to stick to the full implementation of the agreement," she said during a briefing for reporters.

Trump has disparaged the agreement curbing Iran's nuclear program as the flawed work of amateurs, but the administration has signaled that it will focus on strict enforcement of Iran's obligations rather than an effort to destroy the pact.

Mogherini, picking her words carefully, said Friday that she had stressed to U.S. officials that the deal is backed by a United Nations Security Council resolution and thus that the United States cannot unilaterally destroy or alter it.

"The deal is working" and needs to remain intact, Mogherini said.

The complex 2015 deal negotiated among Iran and world powers lifted some international sanctions and made it easier for Iran to buy goods abroad. The United States also returned, with interest, money frozen since the 1979 Islamic revolution and the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Tillerson suggested during his Senate confirmation hearing that he might be open to renegotiating elements of the agreement. The State Department provided no summary of his meeting with Mogherini afterward, a departure from common practice for both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Mogherini called discussion of the accord with Iran a central goal of her two-day visit.

She made clear that another purpose of her visit so early in the president's tenure is to establish the principle that the E.U. will work with the United States whenever possible but will take its own course when it disagrees.

"The European Union expects that the United States does not interfere with European politics," she said, an apparent reference to reports that the White House is encouraging other countries to pursue populist, Brexit-style divorces from the 28-member body.

"No one tells us what to choose," Mogherini said.

She said she discussed the naming of a new U.S. ambassador to the EU and suggested she had expressed reservations about Ted Malloch, a businessman and EU skeptic who has said he was interviewed for the post. Without mentioning him by name, Mogherini said she had been assured that "no decision" had been made.

"I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union. So maybe there's another union that needs a little taming," Malloch had told the BBC.

Top parties in the European Parliament have said that the EU should declare Malloch persona non grata if he is nominated to the post. Mogherini said she had noted to her U.S. hosts that all 28 nations would have to accept the ambassador.

European Council President Donald Tusk has listed what he called troubling remarks and signals from Trump alongside terrorism, Russia and China as threats to the European Union.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader, told other European leaders last week that the continent must stand on its own during Trump's tenure.

"Europe has its destiny in its own hands," she said.

On Ukraine, Mogherini said the administration officials all agreed that Russia should comply with a 2015 agreement - known as the Minsk Agreement - before the lifting of sanctions imposed over the invasion and annexation of Crimea and other actions in Ukraine.

The agreement among Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France calls on Russia to help end fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"We agreed on the need to have full implementation of the Minsk agreement and that sanctions are linked to the full implementation of the agreement," Mogherini said.