EU member countries endorse visa-free entry for Ukrainians
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 3, 2017
BRUSSELS — European Union member countries have backed a proposal to allow Ukrainian citizens into the bloc for short stays without visas.
Ambassadors of EU member states on Thursday endorsed an agreement reached by negotiators earlier this week. It will allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the EU for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
The visa waiver will apply to all members of the 28-nation EU except Britain and Ireland. The agreement also won't give Ukrainians the right to work in the EU.
The European Parliament must still sign off on the agreement.
