EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine for 6 more months
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 13, 2017
BRUSSELS — The European Union has extended for six months sanctions against 150 Russia-linked people over the territorial disputes in eastern Ukraine.
The EU said in a statement Monday that the asset freezes and travel bans for those concerned were extended because the situation on the ground had not changed.
Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine has soured relations between the EU and Russia.
Sanctions against the former Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, and senior members of his administration were introduced in March 2014 and have been extended annually since.
