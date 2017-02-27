EU extends arms embargo, some sanctions against Belarus

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has extended its arms embargo and some targeted sanctions against Belarus for another year after it saw insufficient progress to end them.

Beyond the arms embargo, the EU nations also kept an asset freeze and travel ban in place against four people who have been linked to the disappearance of two Belarus opposition leaders, a businessman and a journalist.

The EU has eased many sanctions against the regime of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko last year. But the bloc has since complained about the continued application of the death sentence in Belarus and other political developments in the eastern European nation bordering three EU member countries.