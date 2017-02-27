EU extends arms embargo, some sanctions against Belarus
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
BRUSSELS -- The European Union has extended its arms embargo and some targeted sanctions against Belarus for another year after it saw insufficient progress to end them.
Beyond the arms embargo, the EU nations also kept an asset freeze and travel ban in place against four people who have been linked to the disappearance of two Belarus opposition leaders, a businessman and a journalist.
The EU has eased many sanctions against the regime of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko last year. But the bloc has since complained about the continued application of the death sentence in Belarus and other political developments in the eastern European nation bordering three EU member countries.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy: Cruiser ran aground, leaked oil into Tokyo Bay
A few good plants: Military looking for way to make biodegradable germinating munitions
2nd Cavalry Regiment heads to eastern Poland on deterrence mission
US soldier accused of sexually assaulting woman in South Korea
Entertainment mecca opens at Camp Humphreys in South Korea
New clinic at Landstuhl speeds up access for servicemembers, expands care to civilians