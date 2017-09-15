Erdogan: Trump conveyed sadness over US moves against Turks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says U.S. President Donald Trump has conveyed sadness over moves by U.S. authorities that have further strained relations between their two countries.
Erdogan said during a television interview Friday that he "found odd" steps in the United States that led to charges against a former economy minister with conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, as well as a separate indictment against Turkish security officials who are accused of attacking demonstrators during his visit to Washington in the spring.
The Turkish leader said Trump called him last week to discuss the issue and quoted the U.S. president as saying: "I am very saddened by this."
Erdogan said the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly meeting on Sept. 21.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fort Carson soldier deployed to Germany is found dead
Woolfolk scores 2 TDs in 4th, Army beats Buffalo 21-17
Divers recover second body in USS McCain collision
S. Korea rejects idea of redeploying US nuclear weapons on peninsula
First enlisted woman to pilot drone aircraft excited for new phase of her career
House Armed Services subcommittees to hold hearings on recent naval accidents