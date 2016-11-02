Effigy of Donald Trump to be burned at UK bonfire display

LONDON — A British town is burning a giant effigy of Donald Trump, holding the head of Hillary Clinton, at its annual bonfire celebrations.

Britons light bonfires and set off fireworks on or near Nov. 5 to commemorate Guy Fawkes' failed plot in 1605 to blow up Parliament.

Organizers of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society say the U.S. presidential candidate was the overwhelming choice for this year's celebrity effigy, which will go up in flames on Saturday to open the annual fireworks display.

The model stands 36 feet high.

The group, based in Edenbridge, south of London, is known for burning a huge celebrity effigy, stuffed with fireworks and newspapers, alongside the traditional figure of Fawkes.

Last year's effigy was of FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the former world soccer chief.

