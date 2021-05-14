Edelweiss US military resort in Bavaria to reopen after long coronavirus closure

The Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. The Edelweiss will reopen on May 21, 2021, for vacationing service members, Defense Department civilians and eligible family members.

WIESBADEN, Germany — The popular Edelweiss military resort in the Bavarian Alps plans to reopen next week after a six-month hiatus.

The resort will reopen next Friday, said Brad Hays, a spokesman for the lodge.

Reservations at the Edelweiss, which was forced to close in November as infection rates spiked across Germany, have been coming in fast, Hays said.

“I think people are definitely ready to get out and travel,” he said.

Located in the picturesque town of Garmisch in southern Bavaria, the Edelweiss, an Armed Forces Recreation Center, offers vacationing service members, eligible family members and Defense Department civilians lodging, restaurants and recreation options.

Edelweiss’ reopening comes as the rest of Bavaria begins to loosen some of its coronavirus restrictions.

Last week, state officials announced that beer gardens and the outdoor areas of restaurants could reopen in parts of Bavaria where the coronavirus incidence is below a weekly average of 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

All Edelweiss visitors must either show proof of being fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test for those ages 7 and up. The resort will accept either a negative PCR test dated within 48 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test dated within 24 hours of arrival.

Masks and social distancing will be required in the common areas of the resort. The management recommends that all transactions be made using a card or be charged to the room to reduce cash transactions.

Because of travel restrictions in place for certain areas of Germany, the resort said it would maintain a two-day cancellation policy.

