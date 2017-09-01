Eastwood re-enacts France train attack for film
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 1, 2017
ARRAS, France — Clint Eastwood is in France directing a film that re-enacts the dramatic end to an attempted Islamic State group attack on a high-speed train that saw three Americans take down the gunman.
After renting a Thalys train for five days of filming "The 15:17 to Paris," work was wrapping up in Arras, the town where the express ended up after Ayoub El Khazzani was overpowered by passengers, including Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos of the Oregon National Guard, and Anthony Sadler. They received the Legion of Honor, France's highest decoration, and medals from the Pentagon.
Variety has reported that the friends will play themselves in the movie
Friday's filming shut down two tracks in Arras. El Khazzani's lawyer has said the suspect in the August 2015 attack acted on orders from the leader of the IS cell that attacked Paris three months later.
