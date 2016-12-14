Dutch court: Crimea treasures must return to Ukraine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 14, 2016
AMSTERDAM — A Dutch court has ruled that a trove of historical artifacts that is being held by an Amsterdam museum must be returned to Ukraine and not to four museums in Crimea that loaned out the objects for an exhibition in 2014.
But the court on Wednesday said that the treasures shouldn't immediately be returned pending the outcome of a possible appeal.
The ruling came in a tug-of-war that was triggered by Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, which left the treasures in a legal limbo as both the Crimean museums and Ukraine demanded their return by Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum, which had borrowed them for a 2014 temporary exhibition.
