Dozens detained seeking answers about Belarus mass arrests
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 26, 2017
MINSK, Belarus — Police in Belarus' capital have arrested demonstrators who were demanding to know the whereabouts of friends and relatives detained in the breakup of a mass protest.
The human rights organization Vesna said about 30 people were arrested on Sunday. They were among about 100 people who tried to assemble on Minsk's central square.
About 400 people were arrested on Saturday while participating in an unsanctioned protest against the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has stifled dissent and independent media during his 23 years in power.
Before police seized her on Sunday, demonstrator Elena Gonchar said: "Belarus has been turned into a prison. What difference does it make where you sit, in a cell or at home."
