Documentary 'Sarajevo Roses' explores the Bosnian war and its aftermath

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Roger Richards’ agent gave him a grave piece of advice in 1992. The photojournalist wanted to take a job capturing the siege of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, that had just begun.

“Make sure you have a good flak jacket,” she told him.

He bought the body armor and packed two cameras and 30 rolls of film. Richards arrived in the city that August. The streets were ripped up from the bombings, and burning cars, train trams and military vehicles were scattered like Tonka toys.

“My God,” the Norfolk-based journalist remembers saying. “I have entered hell itself.”

Richards spent five days there and kept returning, even years after the war ended in 1995. After 24 years of reporting, he recently completed a documentary film, “Sarajevo Roses,” a name for the concrete cracks left by mortar shells that landed in Sarajevo’s streets. People colored them in with red resin to symbolize the blood that was being shed.

Richards’ film will premiere in Brussels on Wednesday during a private screening for the European Parliament.

Richards still can’t say what compelled him to go to Sarajevo in the first place. It was more than an assignment for the foreign news agency he was working for at the time. He learned an important lesson, he said, as he followed five people from the days of the war until now, as the country is still rebuilding.

Richards hopes that others will, too, when it plays to American audiences; he doesn’t have a date for local release yet.

Every culture and country should have rules that people live by to maintain order, he said. Those standards mark the line between civilization and complete chaos.

“It has happened in Bosnia and in the Middle East. It has happened in the United States,” said Richards, who worked at The Virginian-Pilot from 2001 to 2007. “It’s kind of a warning. People don’t realize that these things can evaporate in very short order.”

For many Americans, Sarajevo is that place where Archduke Ferdinand was shot in 1914 , sparking World War I. Or the home of the 1984 Olympic Winter Games where American Scott Hamilton took gold in figure skating. But Sarajevo was a modern European city, a beacon of music and culture, and a multi-ethnic stew of Bosnian Muslims, called Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats.

By the early 1990s, though, political unrest gripped the countries of the former republic of Yugoslavia, and several of them, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, declared their independence. Shortly after the United States recognized Bosnia’s new status in April 1992, Sarajevo was attacked.

Bosnian Serbs, with the backing of the Yugoslav army, took to the surrounding hills and pummeled the city. Snipers targeted civilians as they walked to work and stores. The Serbs forcibly expelled Muslims from certain regions in what would be called “ethnic cleansing.” NATO bombing finally silenced the Serbs, and peace talks were held in Dayton, Ohio, in November 1995. They resulted in a federalized Bosnia and Herzegovina being divided into a Croat-Bosniak federation and a Serb Republic. Several leaders were later charged and found guilty of war crimes.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 people died in Sarajevo during the conflict.

Richards captured some of the most iconic images of the war, including that of Vedran Smailovic, a cellist with Sarajevo Opera. In May 1992, high-explosive rounds struck a line of people waiting for bread outside a bakery near his home. More than 100 were wounded; 22 were killed. For 22 days, Smailovic dressed in a tuxedo, carried a chair and played in the street. Some people would pause and listen as they darted between doorways to avoid snipers. Smailovic was never hit.

“I play, I cry, people cry around me,” he says in the film. “Someone asked me, ‘What time are you playing tomorrow? Are you coming back to play? You help us by doing that.’?”

He became known as the “Cellist of Sarajevo” as he played at other sites, and newspapers around the world wrote about him.

“I hate when journalists talk and say, ‘Your weapon is a cello,’?” he says. “Cello is a music instrument, especially when national concert hall is destroyed, when national theater is destroyed.

“You take an instrument and you play on the street.”

