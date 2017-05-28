Dismay, anger in France at vandalism of De Gaulle's tomb
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 28, 2017
PARIS — French politicians are reacting with anger and dismay after the tomb of France's wartime hero and former President Gen. Charles de Gaulle was vandalized.
French media say police are hunting for two people, one of whom was filmed Saturday by security cameras knocking a cross off the top of the tomb in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the village in eastern France where De Gaulle lived and is buried.
President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement Sunday from his office, asked that the tomb be quickly repaired, adding that De Gaulle's memory is "dear to all French people."
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tweeted his "sadness and consternation" and called the vandalism "an act against France."
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen called it "contemptible."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US Justice Department ordered to investigate Manchester bomb probe leaks
Seoul says N. Korean object that drew fire was likely balloon
Trump’s alleged slight against Germans generates confusion, backlash
US-Russia calls increase to avoid air mishaps in Syria
Devil Brigade in South Korea celebrates its centennial
US servicemember killed in vehicle accident in Syria