Did British police just find a surface-to-air missile in a local arms cache?

The National Crime Agency's seized arms cache. What appears to be an SA-7 is propped up in back, third from the left.

Police in Britain announced earlier this month that they had recovered more than 800 weapons and arrested 282 suspects in an effort to stop criminals and terrorists from acquiring illicit firearms.

Photos posted online of the seized weapons included firearms frequently seen in criminal hands, such as pistols, shotguns and rifles. What was unexpected, however, was the appearance of what could be a Soviet-era shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile launcher.

The month-long effort to seize the arms began in October and was led by Britain's National Crime Agency, or NCA, and the National Counter Terrorism Policing office. Aside from the weapons, the operation netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and illegal drugs, the National Crime Agency said in a release.

Following the announcement of the seizure, the NCA posted photos to its Flickr account showing some of the weapons recovered during the seizures. Included in the pictures are a bevy of firearms including Kalashnikov-type rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers and what appears to be a missile launch tube for the Soviet-designed SA-7 man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS.

It's unclear whether there is a missile in the tube, or whether the SA-7 is a replica, an expended tube or inert weapon. While the SA-7 has appeared on modern battlefields in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and Libya, the weapon's appearance in a photo of weapons recovered by British authorities is almost unheard of.

Expended launch tubes of antitank weapons and at least one Cold War-era U.S. surface-to-air missile have turned up in police buyback programs in the United States. In the release, the National Crime Agency said nearly half of the weapons seized are "viable" while others are being assessed. A spokeswoman for the agency, who declined to give her name, would not comment on the appearance of the SA-7-type weapon in the recovered cache or where it had been seized. She added that the images posted to their Flickr account, however, were "illustrative of what was seized."

"Too little is known about the item in the photo to determine its significance," said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher at the Small Arms Survey. "If it is a working weapon and it was indeed seized in the UK - two big 'ifs' - the seizure would be significant because shoulder-fired missiles are rarely encountered outside of government control in this part of the world."

In the official release, the NCA makes no mention of an SA-7, a handheld grenade launcher or a rocket-propelled grenade launcher - all of which appeared to be in the photos posted online. The most notable weapons the release points out by name are a "a fully-loaded AK74 assault rifle" and "a Skorpion submachine gun."

The SA-7, or 9K32 Strela-2, is a Soviet-era weapon that was first fielded in the late 1960s. It fires a heat-seeking missile and can hit targets flying at 7,500 feet with a maximum effective range of about 2.5 miles, according to U.S. military documents. It has seen widespread use in conflict zones the world over, but has only appeared in western Europe a handful of times. In 2001, the ETA, a Spanish Basque separatist group, used SA-7s unsuccessfully on three separate occasions in an attempt to target the then-Spanish prime minister's personal jet. The Irish Republican Army, or IRA, was also known to have surface-to-air missiles, and in 1991, IRA fighters are thought to have targeted a British Royal Air Force helicopter in Northern Ireland with an SA-7.

While most MANPADS attacks on civilian targets have occurred in active war zones, their relatively small size and portability makes them a constant proliferation concern for most countries.

