Denmark pulls back its F-16 jets fighting Islamic State militants
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 2, 2016
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — In a planned move, Denmark is pulling back its F-16 fighter jet squadron from an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen says the Scandinavian country would instead send engineering troops to help with reconstruction projects. He didn't specify where.
Denmark joined the international coalition in October 2014, and sent, among others, seven F-16 planes, which were briefly brought back to Denmark for repairs. In April, a large majority in the Danish Parliament sent them back, this time with a mandate to bomb in Syria.
Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said Friday that an undisclosed number of special Danish troops were continuing to train and support Iraqi troops fighting Islamic State militants.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Midshipmen at Naval Academy spread holiday cheer to needy children
Navy's Zumwalt back underway after Panama Canal breakdown
Defense bill could waive bonus repayments for California Guard soldiers
Islamic State says Ohio State attacker was its 'soldier'
Fearing Russian attack, Lithuanian civilians train for worst
For Marines who carry their own to burial: 'The last to let you down.'