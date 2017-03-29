Denmark arrest 2 men for planning to join Islamic State in Syria

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Two men were ordered held in pre-trial custody until April 21 Wednesday on suspicion of violating Denmark's terror laws for planning to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The case was shrouded in secrecy, with the Glostrup City Court in suburban Copenhagen ordering the men could not be named and no details were released. The prosecution office for suburban Copenhagen had said before the court session that the men were aged 18 and 19.

Before the court closed its doors, meaning information would not be made public, details emerged that they were apprehended in Turkey but it was not clear when they were arrested and extradited to Denmark.

In February, Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service said that since mid-2012 at least 145 people have traveled to Syria from Denmark to become foreign fighters. About a quarter of them are estimated to have returned and a similar number are believed to have been killed.

