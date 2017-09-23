Danes arrest man for allegedly sending drones, cameras to ISIS
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 23, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Copenhagen court has jailed a man for 25 days under Denmark's anti-terror laws for allegedly shipping drones, components for unmanned aerial vehicles and infrared cameras that were bound for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.
Police say the 28-year-old man was held on "strong suspicion" of taking part in terrorist activities abroad by purchasing and shipping the equipment via Turkey.
A 29-year-old woman who was arrested with him on Thursday has been released. It is unclear if she remains a suspect.
Police said a 31-year-old man who is believed to be in Turkey was being sought on an international arrest warrant Friday on suspicion he received the shipped items.
The 28-year-old man denies wrongdoing.
A court order bars the suspects' names and nationalities from being made public.
