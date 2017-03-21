Czechs saw off rhino horns as precaution after France attack

In this picture publicly provided by the zoo Dvur Kralove and taken on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Dvur Kralove, a zoo keeper removes a horn of Pamir, a southern white rhino, as one of the safety measures to reduce the risk of any potential poaching attack.

PRAGUE — A Czech zoo is taking no chances after the killing of a rhinoceros at a wildlife park near Paris by assailants who stole the animal's horn.

To prevent anything like that from happening, the Dvur Kralove Zoo said Tuesday it has started to remove the horns from its rhinos as a precaution.

The attack at the Thoiry Zoo earlier in March was a warning sign for zookeepers around the globe that poaching could be spreading beyond the killing fields of Africa and Asia.

Dvur Kralove director Premysl Rabas says it was a tough decision to saw off the horns but "the risk ... is too high and the safety of the animals is our first concern."

The zoo, which has 21 rhinos, says the procedure is painless.

