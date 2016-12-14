Czech military to purchase 8 radars made in Israel
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 14, 2016
PRAGUE — The Czech Republic's defense minister says the country's military has decided to purchase Israeli-made radars for its military.
Martin Stropnicky says the army will pay 2.9 billion koruna ($114 million) for a total of eight ELM 2084 MMR radars made by the Israeli state-run IAI Elta company. The radars are used in the Israeli Iron Dome rocket defense system.
They will be delivered in 2019-2021 and will replace obsolete Soviet-made radars.
Stropnicky said Wednesday they will help guard the country's airspace in the altitude from 100 meters to 3,000 meters (330 to 10,000 feet).
