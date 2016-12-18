Croatia: 42 migrants hospitalized after found packed in van
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 18, 2016
ZAGREB, Croatia -- Authorities in Croatia say 42 migrants have been hospitalized after several dozen, including children, were found packed in a van traveling through the country.
Emergency doctors said Sunday most were suffering from carbon-monoxide poisoning and some were unconscious. Doctor Maja Grba Buljevic told the Hina news agency their condition has improved.
Croatia's state TV says a total of 62 people, including children, were in the van when it was stopped late Saturday by traffic police on a road near the town of Novska, by the Bosnian border.
The report says all the migrants were male, from Afghanistan and Pakistan, and smuggled illegally into the country. It says a police statement is expected later on Sunday.
Thousands of migrants are stranded in neighboring Serbia looking for ways to reach western Europe.
