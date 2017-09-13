Critics want Poland's defense minister suspended over ties
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 13, 2017
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's main opposition party is calling for the suspension of Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz over allegations he has secret ties with Russian military intelligence.
Bozena Kaminska of the Civic Platform party told The Associated Press Wednesday the party lawmakers are "highly concerned" over media allegations, recently reinforced by a book by investigative journalist Tomasz Piatek, "Macierewicz and his Secrets."
The book details the minister's alleged ties to a communist-era secret security agent and, recently, to a U.S. lobbyist, who, Piatek alleges, has indirect ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Kaminska said, if true, such ties could be harmful to Poland's security. As a result, she said her party is calling on Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to suspend Macierewicz and look into the allegations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army to send 1,200 Alaska-based soldiers to Afghanistan
Thornberry: Defense budget could get sidelined
Thunderbirds pilot told about ‘extreme precipitation, wind shear’ before crash
US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope
‘They can count on us’: Houston VA hospital withstands Harvey, prepares for aftermath
Marines help Afghan forces clear insurgents from Helmand district