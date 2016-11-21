Court ruling means Snowden may testify in Germany

BERLIN — The possibility of ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden being brought to Berlin to testify before a Parliamentary committee has risen after a top appeals court ruled the government cannot block him.

The committee investigating NSA surveillance in Germany has wanted to call Snowden as a witness to detail what he knows but the government has said it can't guarantee his safety. Snowden is wanted by the U.S. on espionage charges.

But in a ruling announced Monday, the Federal Court of Justice said the government needs to "establish the preconditions" including "effective protection of the witness."

The committee is now required to make an official request to bring in Snowden from Russia, a matter it's expected to debate Thursday.

Snowden has reportedly said he is willing to testify, but only in person in Germany.

