Coronavirus restrictions set to ease in several areas where US forces reside in Germany

People walk past shops in the pedestrian zone of Kaiserslautern, Germany, on March 23, 2021. Coronavirus restrictions are set to be lifted Sunday in Kaiserslautern district after the weekly incidence rate stayed under 100 new cases per 100,000 residents for five days straight.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased this weekend in parts of Germany, including areas that host large numbers of U.S. forces, local government officials said.

In the district of Kaiserslautern, home to the largest concentration of Americans in Germany, a curfew will be lifted Sunday and outdoor restaurant dining will be permitted for the first time in several months.

“This is very gratifying and a little bright spot,” Kaiserslautern district commissioner Ralf Lessmeister said in a statement. “We hope the incidence will continue to go down and further steps to ease restrictions will become possible.”

Two households with a maximum of five people are allowed to meet together and all businesses can open under the same conditions that apply for grocery stores: masks are required, but tests and appointments will no longer be mandated by the government.

Under the federal government’s “emergency brake” rules, the trigger for loosening restrictions is when rates drop below a weekly average of 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants for five consecutive days.

The city of Kaiserslautern will keep the emergency restrictions in place because its seven-day incidence rate remained above those figures as of Thursday. But the district, which is home to Ramstein Air Base, has steadily improved. Its seven-day incidence rate stood at 64.2 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday.

Restrictions are likely to be lifted in a similar fashion in many other parts of Germany.

In Stuttgart, home to U.S. European and Africa commands, the seven-day rate dropped to 92.9. Stuttgart could relax its emergency brake restrictions Thursday if it continues to remain under 100, city spokesman Sven Matis told news site SWR on Friday.

In the nearby town of Boeblingen, home to Stuttgart Army garrison headquarters, the rate is at 78.4 and has been under 100 for several days, according to government figures. Like the district of Kaiserslautern, that means numerous businesses, including hotels, campsites and outdoor eating establishments should be allowed to open for business.

Likewise, lower infection rates in Bavaria, including communities around the Army’s training hub in Grafenwoehr, have led to the lifting of restrictions. Several other towns surrounding the training area such as Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Neustadt an der Waldnaab and Weiden have already eased their restrictions due to declining incidence rates.

Restrictions were loosened on Friday in the city of Pirmasens, home to a U.S. Army base, German officials said. The emergency brake rules remain in effect in Birkenfeld district, home of U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, and in Wiesbaden, headquarters of U.S. Army Europe-Africa.

Stars and Stripes reporter John Vandiver contributed to this report.

