Concerned for security, Poland offers women defense training
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 19, 2016
TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland — Poland's defense minister has officially launched self-defense courses for women, saying that training by military instructors will increase individual and national security.
Antoni Macierewicz has repeatedly stressed that the nation's security has decreased amid neighboring Russia's assertiveness. He is strengthening various forms of national defense and recently added a new military force, the Territorial Defense.
Macierewicz insisted Saturday that the no-weapons self-defense courses for women have to do with their personal security and not with military defense. But he said that well-trained women will contribute to national security.
Macierewicz spoke in the central town of Tomaszow Mazowiecki, where the nationwide courses were launched with training for about 30 women, Polish citizens aged over 18.
Macierewicz said that thousands of women have signed up for such training in 30 cities.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army identifies soldier who died during training in Hawaii
Across divide, all eyes on Trump
Republicans may get the defense spending they dreamed of under President Trump
Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump protests
Trump wants 350-ship Navy, but how and why?
Teen dedicates life to finding World War II combat veterans