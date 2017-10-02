Collector's heirs praise deal to recover art seized in WWII
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 2, 2017
GENEVA —The Geneva lawyer for the heirs of a Jewish woman whose art collection was seized by France's pro-Nazi regime in World War II says they are "absolutely delighted" about a hard-won deal to recover from a Swiss town a 19th-century painting by English master John Constable.
Marc-Andre Renold said Monday that heirs of Anna Jaffe hope to recover "Dedham from Langham" later this month, after officials in La Chaux-de-Fonds last week approved the handover from the town's fine arts museum.
The arrangement follows a commitment of 80,000 euros (about $94,000) from France's reparations fund for victims of anti-Semitic laws under the pro-Nazi Vichy government.
The painting, said to be worth around 1 million Swiss francs (about $1 million), was confiscated from Jaffe's home after she died aged 90 in 1942.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bizarre attacks in Havana hit US spy network in Cuba
Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died
Navy training jet is missing after reports of crash in Tennessee
American drone shot down in Yemen
Response to Puerto Rico pales next to Haiti actions
Cargo reveals North Korea's dark trade