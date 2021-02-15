Cold weather front hits Greece, with snow shutting highway

A man with his dog walks at a snowy street of Pendeli mountain, northern Athens, on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

ATHENS, Greece — A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from around 70 Fahrenheit on Friday to well below freezing on Monday, and seeing snowfall in central Athens.

Authorities appealed to the public to restrict their movements outside to the essential only, while the main highway leading north out of the capital was shut due to snowfall.

Temperatures in part of Kozani in northern Greece fell to as low as minus 4 Fahrenheit while gale force north winds battered Greece's islands, with gusts reaching 73 miles per hour.

Heavy snowfall was predicted for central, southern and eastern Greece over the next day, including in the Greek capital and on the southern island of Crete.

While snow is common in Greece's north and its mountains during the winter, it is infrequent on the islands and in the center of the capital.