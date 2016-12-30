Chemical odors lead German police to failed alchemist
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 30, 2016
BERLIN — A German landlady's concerns about suspicious chemical odors from her tenant's apartment led police to a man who was trying unsuccessfully to extract gold from old cellphone and computer circuit boards.
The woman went to police in Braubach, near the western city of Koblenz, on Wednesday, concerned that she hadn't seen her 28-year-old tenant for some time. Police said Thursday that officers found a range of chemicals, and at first suspected he was running an illegal drug lab.
Further checks and questioning of the tenant, who was on a trip to southern Germany, revealed that he had been using the chemicals to try to extract gold.
The man had gone to visit acquaintances, including a physicist, for advice. They suggested he give up.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy repeatedly dismissed evidence that 'Fat Leonard' was cheating the 7th Fleet
Point-of-service controls keeping Rx savings on track
Obama administration releases memo outlining use of force rules
Obama moves to split cyberwar command, NSA
Defying skeptics, Kim Jong Un marks 5 years at helm of N. Korea
Fearing Russian attack, Lithuanian civilians train for worst