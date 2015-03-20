Brazilian police arrest wife in murder of Greek ambassador

RIO DE JANEIRO — The wife of Greece’s ambassador to Brazil and her presumed lover were arrested Friday for his murder in what authorities called a planned “crime of passion,” Rio de Janeiro’s Policia Civil said.

Francoise de Sousa Oliveira and military police officer Sergio Gomes were in custody for the murder of Kyriakos Amiridis, whose body was found on Thursday, police said at a news conference. Gomes’ cousin was also arrested as an accomplice.

Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday, according to news reports citing embassy staff. His body was found in a burnt-out car under a bridge in the Nova Iguacu district of Rio, Brazilian news outlet G1 reported, citing police.

According to reports, Amiridis had been spending the Christmas holidays with Oliveira in a home in Nova Iguacu belonging to her family.

Reports suggest he had last been seen leaving the house in the rental car in which his body was found.

But investigators Friday reportedly found blood on a sofa in the house, and Globo News said that Gomes had confessed to the crime, saying he shot Amiridis after an argument and that it was he who carried the ambassador’s body away in the rental car.

The news brought a twist to the story, which had initially made international headlines in the context of a crime wave in Rio. The Brazilian megacity has seen a rise in violence since the end of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Formerly consul in Rio de Janeiro from 2001 to 2004, Amiridis took up his ambassadorial post in the capital Brasilia at the beginning of 2016.

