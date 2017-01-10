Boris Johnson says UK told Trump Russia was behind hacking
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 10, 2017
LONDON — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Britain told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his team that Russia "is up to all sorts of very dirty tricks, such as cyber-warfare" and was behind hacking during the presidential election.
Trump has expressed skepticism about links between Russia and the hacking.
Johnson says "it's pretty clear" that hacking of Democrats' emails "came from the Russians."
However, he said, "it would be folly for us further to demonize Russia or push Russia into a corner."
Johnson, just back from meeting Trump aides and Congressional leaders in the U.S., told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the talks had been "extremely productive."
He said "there is a wide measure of agreement between the U.K. and the incoming administration about the way forward."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Thousands honor fallen servicemembers in Wreaths Across America at Arlington
Senators prepare to investigate Russia's potential cyberthreats to US military
Wartime girlfriend of WWII veteran dies several months after crowdfunded reunion
New nuclear-armed subs win Pentagon OK before Obama leaves
For Abe, diplomacy is set to Trump economics in 2017
Recent battlefield deaths highlight danger to bomb technicians in Islamic State fight