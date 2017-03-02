Bodies of 3 missing found in Serbia after 2 huge blasts
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 2, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia — Authorities say they have found the bodies of three people missing after a pair of explosions at a military facility in central Serbia earlier this week.
The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the blasts at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, on Tuesday left four dead and 25 injured.
It says the cause of the explosions in the facility, which stores mines and other ammunition, is being investigated.
The facility has been tasked with destroying the surplus of weapons left over from the wars in the Balkans in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.
NATO, which financed some of the facility's programs, has sent condolences to the victims' families.
