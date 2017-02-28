Blasts at Serbia ammunition depot; 1 killed, some 25 injured
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 28, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia — Two explosions occurred at a military facility in central Serbia Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others, Serbia's Defense Ministry said. Three people are missing.
The statement said the blasts took place at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, which stores mines and other ammunition.
Local media said a roof caved in, possibly trapping some people inside. Firefighting teams were at the scene.
Local hospital officials said most of the victims suffered severe burns.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Report: Russia suspected in 'fake news' attack on German troops
Guantanamo detainee tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault
Kelly: No use of US military to enforce immigration
Opposition to travel ban grows as key court decision looms
Clues scarce after half-brother of N. Korea leader killed
Pentagon: Military child care cuts may have been mistakes