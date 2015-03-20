Big gold theft from armored truck in France; 4 on the run
By Angela Charlton | Associated Press | Published: December 12, 2016
PARIS — Police said they are hunting fields and towns in southeast France for four thieves who stole dozens of kilograms of gold Monday from an armored truck before setting cars ablaze near a major highway.
The thieves, operating in two cars, surrounded the armored truck and forced it off the A6 highway between Paris and Lyon, a national gendarme service spokesman said.
They then seized the gold, locked the two delivery men in the back of the truck, and set one of their own cars on fire before fleeing, according to the spokesman.
He said the flames spread to three other cars nearby and were threatening to engulf the armored truck as well, but local police intervened thanks to a tipoff from a witness and rescued the two men in time. The other cars appeared to have been parked and unoccupied, he said.
Police vehicles and a helicopter are searching the surrounding area around the town of Dardilly, the spokesman said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.
Scientific police studied the charred hulls of the cars and the empty truck, operated by security company Loomis.
While France occasionally sees big jewel thefts and has seen a couple of high-profile highway heists, it's rare to see a large-scale gold robbery like this, gendarmes said.
The spokesman said dozens of kilograms of gold were stolen. With gold selling for more than $37,000 a kilogram, the value of the theft could top $1 million.
Authorities did not identify the attackers, or release details of who owned the gold or where it was going.
An investigating French police officer takes photographs on the highway where thieves robbed an armored truck loaded with gold, Monday Dec. 12, 2016 in Dardilly, near Lyon, central France. French police say a manhunt is underway for four thieves who have stolen dozens of kilograms of gold from an armored truck before setting it ablaze on a major highway.
Laurent Cipriani/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, Philippines cancel annual amphibious-landing drill
USS Arizona survivor: 'I knew I had lost a part of myself in the ruins of that ship'
Navy: Iranian vessel aims weapon at Norfolk-based helicopter
Suicide should be ruled misconduct more often, lawyer says
Wider blame cast in California National Guard bonus scandal
Well-wishers applaud Pearl Harbor survivors for their service