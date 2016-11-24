Berlin neighborhood evacuated after WWII bomb found
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 24, 2016
BERLIN — A neighborhood in Berlin has been evacuated after a WWII-era bomb was found during construction work.
The 550 pound aerial bomb, described by police as a German bomb with a Russian fuse, has been deemed too unstable to move so is being destroyed in place in southwestern Berlin.
A kindergarten, several seniors' residences, part of a hospital and many residential homes are within the evacuation area. The nearby German-American John F. Kennedy School, which was closed Thursday for students and staff to celebrate Thanksgiving, was being used as a collection point for evacuated residents with nowhere else to go.
More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are still commonly found in Germany.
