Berlin authorities identify suspect in brutal subway attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 14, 2016
BERLIN — Berlin authorities say they've identified a man suspected of brutally kicking a 26-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in a subway station in the German capital in an assault caught on a surveillance camera.
Prosecutors' spokesman Martin Steltner told the dpa news agency Wednesday the suspect has been identified by name.
Berlin's BZ newspaper reported the man was a Bulgarian who was suspected to have fled Germany already. Steltner said investigators were looking into that possibility.
In a video published by police, the man was seen walking up calmly behind the woman, then kicking her from behind down a half-flight of stairs.
The attack occurred at the end of October but police only released the video last week in an appeal to help identify the suspect.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS Eisenhower enters Mediterranean after 5 months in Middle East
Anti-Islamic State coalition losing French flattop
Election tampering charge roils Washington
Pentagon plays down report on buried cost-cutting study
Carter confident his successor will be ready to take command
Rodents at Kadena commissary part of larger infestation, DeCA official says