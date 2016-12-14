Berlin authorities identify suspect in brutal subway attack

BERLIN — Berlin authorities say they've identified a man suspected of brutally kicking a 26-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in a subway station in the German capital in an assault caught on a surveillance camera.

Prosecutors' spokesman Martin Steltner told the dpa news agency Wednesday the suspect has been identified by name.

Berlin's BZ newspaper reported the man was a Bulgarian who was suspected to have fled Germany already. Steltner said investigators were looking into that possibility.

In a video published by police, the man was seen walking up calmly behind the woman, then kicking her from behind down a half-flight of stairs.

The attack occurred at the end of October but police only released the video last week in an appeal to help identify the suspect.

