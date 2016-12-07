Belgium arrests 3 over Syria recruiting, terror charges
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 7, 2016
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have arrested three of eight people they picked up earlier this week during anti-terror raids centering on the recruitment of people to fight in Syria.
The prosecutor's office said Wednesday it charged two people from Kosovo and a Serb with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group." All three are in their twenties.
Police detained the eight during nine searches in homes in northern and central Belgium early Tuesday. Five were let go.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Veterans arrive at Standing Rock to help protesters brace for winter
Study: Survivors of servicemembers who commit suicide should get full benefits
Stanford class challenges grads to pick defense over Google
Sarah Palin said to be mulled by Trump for VA secretary
Judges uphold ruling to award Okinawans $8.4 million for Futenma noise
DOD says ‘crappy’ process led to University of Phoenix probation