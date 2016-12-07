Quantcast

Belgium arrests 3 over Syria recruiting, terror charges

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 7, 2016

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have arrested three of eight people they picked up earlier this week during anti-terror raids centering on the recruitment of people to fight in Syria.

The prosecutor's office said Wednesday it charged two people from Kosovo and a Serb with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group." All three are in their twenties.

Police detained the eight during nine searches in homes in northern and central Belgium early Tuesday. Five were let go.

