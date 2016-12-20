Quantcast

Belgian police detain one, seize weapons in Brussels raid

Police search an area in the Schaerbeek neighborhood in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2016

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have detained one person and seized weapons and computer materials in a raid in Brussels.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the search "was aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature."

The raid was launched Monday in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital. An explosives team was called into to handle a suspect package, but no explosives were found.

The person, identified only as A.B. and who is known to police, is due to face a judge Tuesday.

Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels airport and on the city's subway in March.
 

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news