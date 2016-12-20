Belgian police detain 1, seize weapons in Brussels raid
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2016
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have detained one person and seized weapons and computer materials in a raid in Brussels.
The Brussels prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the search "was aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature."
The raid was launched Monday in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital. An explosives team was called into to handle a suspect package, but no explosives were found.
The person, identified only as A.B. and who is known to police, is due to face a judge Tuesday.
Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels airport and on the city's subway in March.
