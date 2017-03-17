Basque separatist group ETA to launch disarmament initiative
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 17, 2017
MADRID — A representative of civil society groups says the Basque separatist group ETA will complete its disarmament by April 8.
Txetx Etcheverry, a prominent figure in the French Basque community who tried to manage a disarmament effort in 2016, told Le Monde newspaper that a collective of civil society groups had received ETA's mandate.
"ETA gave us the responsibility of disarming its arsenal, and the evening of April 8, ETA will be totally disarmed," he said.
Etcheverry confirmed to The Associated Press that an announcement would be made by ETA later on Friday, but he declined to give details of its content.
ETA announced in 2011 it was renouncing violence in its campaign for independence for the Basque regions of northern Spain and southwest France. It is blamed for over 800 deaths from 1968 to 2010.
The Spanish government declined to comment in detail until an actual announcement is made. "ETA needs to do two things — to disarm and disband," said Inigo Mendez de Vigo, the cabinet's spokesman.
