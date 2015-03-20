Baltics press EU to beef up defense after Trump campaign threats

The European Union must increase its spending on defense in response to justified criticism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, according to officials from the three Baltic states.

"Maybe the way he said it was sharp but the criticism was right that we have to contribute more ourselves," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in an interview in Paris. "Now we have to engage, not to complain."

Trump's surprise election victory last week has focused attention on the Baltic nations, the only former Soviet states that are members of NATO, which have seen incursions by Russian military jets over the past year as President Vladimir Putin looked to assert his influence in eastern Europe. Trump, who's expressed his admiration for Putin, raised doubts during the election campaign about whether he would honor the U.S.'s commitment to defend NATO allies if they failed to meet their own obligations on defense spending.

Only five of the alliance's 28 members meet the target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on their military. Lithuania and its neighbor Latvia, which shares a land border with Russia, are planning to meet the target by 2018.

"We do understand the frustration that people in the U.S., especially foreign and security experts, had already for years about Europe's inability to raise defense spending," Latvia's foreign-policy chief Edgars Rinkevics said in a separate interview. "I do understand this frustration but I also believe from our contacts with senators and congresspeople that the U.S. under President Trump will demand more defense spending and capabilities from its European allies. I don't have those concerns that the U.S. will abandon its commitments under NATO."

Foreign ministers from the three nations visited Paris on Wednesday to meet with French officials and tried to damp concerns that the U.S. might retreat from its obligations to North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

"Campaigning is different than running a government. I expect there will be continuity in U.S. economic and security policy," Estonia's Jurgen Ligi said at a press conference. "It's clear that we have to spend more on defense, but there's no way that the U.S. contribution can be replaced."

Rinkevics said that improved relations between the U.S. and Russia, one of Trump's stated goals during the campaign, "is not necessarily a bad thing for us." But he said he hoped the U.S. wouldn't unilaterally ease sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and its meddling in eastern Ukraine.

Whether the U.S. maintains pressure over Russia's meddling in Ukraine "is a test" of the new U.S. administration, Linkevicius said.

European Union countries will meet in December to decide whether to roll over sanctions due to expire in January. Both ministers said there hasn't been enough improvement in Eastern Ukraine to warrant ending sanctions.

"I don't see any substantial progress," Rinkevics said.

He said that while EU countries should cooperate more on military procurement and new threats such as cyber attacks, "the EU should not duplicate NATO."

"I don't think we should have any talk of creating headquarters or planning cells when there are no real armies," he added.