Azerbaijan close to 'victory' in Nagorno-Karabakh, Erdogan says

Shop owners remove debris from their shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

ISTANBUL — Azerbaijan's military is close to victory over Armenian forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, a claim that could not be independently verified.

"God willing, we are nearing victory. May God help them (Azerbaijan)," Erdogan said in the Mediterranean city of Kahramanmaras, citing a phone call earlier on Saturday with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Turkey has vowed to support predominantly Muslim and ethnically Turkic Azerbaijan by all means necessary but has denied Armenia's allegations that it has directly participated in the fighting.

Armenia is seen lacking support from its traditional ally Moscow with ongoing fighting around the mountainous region since Sept. 27 amid failed cease-fire efforts by the U.S. and Russia.

Armenia must "withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call late on Saturday, according to the Turkish president's communications office.

Erdogan also urged Putin to help "convince" Armenia to begin negotiations for a "lasting solution" for the conflict, the Turkish presidency said.

Azerbaijan's military has taken control of another 16 villages in Nagorno-Karabakh, Aliyev wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia so far conceded only minor territorial losses.

The region has been controlled by Christian Armenian troops for more than a quarter-century but is considered by the United Nations as part of Azerbaijan.

Armenia on Friday reported intense attacks on the key town of Shushi and the regional capital Stepanakert.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced by the fighting, the United Nations said in a statement earlier this week.

