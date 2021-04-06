Aviano service member seriously injured in car crash

A U.S. service member, 24, suffered serious injuries after crashing her car in northeast Italy, about 20 miles southeast of Aviano Air Base, the Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino reported.

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – A 24-year-old American female service member suffered serious injuries when her car crashed into a highway guardrail and rolled down a steep embankment in northeastern Italy, local media reports said.

The accident occurred Saturday night at the Pordenone-Fiera junction, about 20 miles southeast of Aviano Air Base, the Il Gazzettino reported.

The car’s front end was crushed by the impact and the driver became trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters extracted the driver through the windshield using hydraulic pliers, the report said.

A helicopter airlifted the victim to Udine hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Local police and U.S. Air Force security forces also responded to the accident.

No further details were immediately available from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base on Tuesday.

