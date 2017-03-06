Austrian SWAT units detain 5 in Islamic extremist probe
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 6, 2017
VIENNA — Austrian law-enforcement officials say police have detained five people suspected of radical Islamic sentiments or activities.
Austrian anti-terror official Roland Scherscher says they were taken into custody by SWAT units in the city of St. Poelten, west of Vienna, in several separate raids. All are around 20 years old.
State prosecutor Karl Wurzer said the five were arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into Islamic extremism. He gave no details.
The five are not being identified in accordance with Austrian privacy laws.
