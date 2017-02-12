Austrian official defends closing borders to deter migrants
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 12, 2017
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Austria's foreign minister says closing the so-called "Balkan route" to migrants seeking to reach central and northern Europe was the right move.
Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz held talks with his Macedonian counterpart, Nikola Poposki, on Sunday. He told reporters afterward that closing borders to deter migrants has become an accepted practice despite initial criticism.
Earlier, Kurz visited a refugee camp in the town of Gevgelija, on Macedonia's southern border with Greece. He praised Macedonia's role in securing European borders.
On Monday, he is scheduled to tour a similar camp in the country's northern border with Serbia.
Before the Balkan route was shut in March 2016, over 1 million refugees and other migrants had traveled through Macedonia on their way to wealthier EU members. About 200 remain stranded in Macedonia.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump, NATO chief talk terrorism, defense spending in Sunday call
Slow going for Turkish-backed forces in north Syria
Pentagon, White House defend planning in SEAL team raid in Yemen
Drunken German man without pants tries to drive bus onto US base
Only about 25 percent of Marine Corps Hornets are ready to fly
Islamic State threatens more attacks in Afghanistan as US hits militants in eastern province